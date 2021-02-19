It's raining memes nowadays it seems! The newest one to catch the eye of netizens pertains to an online call, wherein one Shweta exposed raunchy secrets while keeping her mic on (ouch!). As the episode sparked a meme-fest, singer Shweta Pandit used the perfect opportunity to turn some attention toward herself, even plugging her music. Full marks for creativity, Pandit!

Oops! What is the entire 'Shweta' episode?

Yesterday, an audio clip of a call trended on Twitter. In the clip, one Shweta was seen giving NSFW (not safe for work) details to her friend, perhaps unaware that the call she was on had 111 other participants. As she kept talking about another boy, the other participants told Shweta that her mic was on but to no avail.

Social media 'Why am I trending?'

Hopping on the trend, singer Pandit tweeted yesterday, "Meanwhile me: I have no idea why am i trending worldwide #Shweta #Pandit. (sic)" After some users explained the entire fiasco to her, she tweeted, "And since im trending .. then best is listen to my music (on) Headphone #shwetayourmicison. (sic)" In one of the tweets, she also uploaded a picture of her wedding.

Twitter Post Make hay while the sun shines?

And since im trending .. then best is listen to my music 🎧 (headphones lagalo) #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/QeGJQurC2l — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) February 18, 2021

Viral Meanwhile, internet collectively lost its cool over the raunchy details

Like most other trends on social media, no one knows how this one started but when the memes started coming, they didn't cease to stop! Netizens used any and all meme templates to present their take on the incident. Well, if coronavirus pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that we should be extra careful during group calls.

Twitter Post Twitterati used a plethora of Bollywood references

Other people who told Shweta their secrets, right now pic.twitter.com/DsUMvBGHrl — Nabeel Iftekhar (@sts_ka_memer) February 18, 2021

