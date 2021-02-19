Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:12 am

Born as James "Logan" Howlett, Wolverine has a dark history and an angry personality. But that doesn't stop him from being one of Marvel's most popular characters. Since he is also one of Marvel's oldest superheroes, this anti-hero has seen almost every big event in the universe. His prolonged survival and popularity come from his many powers and abilities, especially the ones listed here.

Bones His natural weapons: Adamantium laced-skeleton and lethal claws

What makes Wolverine extremely lethal is the natural weapon beneath his skin: his three retractable bone claws on each arm. These iconic claws were already sharper and tougher than normal human bones in the beginning, but during the Weapon X experiment, his skeleton was coated in adamantium, which made his bones unbreakable. Hence, this made his claws capable of penetrating almost anything.

Healing Healing powers that keep him alive even after fatal injuries

If there is one particular thing that has kept Wolverine alive for all these years, even after fatal injuries, it is his insane healing powers. No matter how deadly the blow is, Logan's body instantly heals through regeneration. This includes repairing completely destructed internal organs. This power also allows him to age extremely slowly, and resist all forms of fatigue and telepathic intervention.

Immunity Immunity to every contaminant, including drugs and diseases

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, Wolverine's healing ability also gives him contaminant immunity. Basically, this means that he is protected against all kinds of drugs, poisons, diseases, and viruses. While he often uses it to drink extraordinary amounts of alcohol without the consequence of getting drunk, this ability ensures that he can't even get sick. Therefore, the man can neither age nor fall ill.

Senses Enhanced senses that keep him ahead of his enemies

The combination of a separate mutant ability and his healing factor gives Wolverine super-human senses. This includes enhanced hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch. While his most improved senses are sight, hearing, and smell, when combined, this trait keeps him ahead of his enemies as well as allies. Wolverine himself says that his senses let him function in darkness as though it were daylight.

Fighting skills The practical knowledge of every fighting style on Earth