Marvel has dropped many noteworthy developments during Disney's Investor Day 2020 held on December 10. However, the most fearsome announcement was the surprise introduction of Kang as the nemesis in the upcoming Ant-Man movie. That seems to be the start of the next phase of MCU and unquestionably jaw-dropping, adrenaline-pumping action sequence because Kang is not an entity to be defeated in one film.

Cast Ant-Man and the Wasp return with Kang the Conqueror

The movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their respective roles of Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne aka the Wasp in the film, while director Peyton Reed is returning to helm this third Ant-Man film. For the role of Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country has been roped in. Let's know Kang in detail now.

Details This character was teased in Disney+ series 'Loki' trailer

Kang The Conqueror is a time-travelling entity, who was introduced in Marvel comics in 1964. Majors was reportedly cast for the role back in September this year, but the first insight into Kang's complicated abilities is in the trailer of the Disney+ series on Loki. The classic Avengers villain isn't one character, as he can be everywhere at any time.

The next villain Kang once created multiple versions of his own form

Interestingly, Kang had once created multiple versions of his own form, to build the Council of Kangs. This council was attacked by Kang's future self called Immortus, who created a group of adversaries to eliminate all alternate Kangs and spare the only version of Kang, which would become the Prime Kang or Immortus himself. That's how complicated Kang's stint has been across time.

Details This role would be pretty challenging and exciting for Majors