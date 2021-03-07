The Kardashians who have many multi-million dollar business ventures are now ready to step into the world of greeting cards. The potential new venture might be called Kardashian Kards and the family reportedly has filed trademark documents to secure a name for it. The famous family is planning on using their name to sell greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums, and postcards, reports suggest.

Details The venture might expand to stationery items as well

The family might be also looking to expand the venture to stationery as well with scrapbooks, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks, and gift wrapping. The family gained prominence after starring in their own reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has been on the air for over 13 years. Many members like Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner already run many successful businesses.

Cosmetic line Jenner has her own cosmetic line

Jenner launched her "lip kits" at the age of 18 in 2015. She then rebranded it as Kylie Cosmetics and expanded her product range. Jenner's line impressed make-up lovers from all over the world and she has now expanded into skincare as well. She has collaborated with sister Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and mom Kris Jenner for various makeup kits.

Business Kim is also a fierce businesswoman with many ventures

Kim's first foray into business was her clothing stores DASH that she started with sisters Kourtney and Khloe. She also introduced her signature perfumes. In 2017, she came up with KKW Beauty that gained widespread attention with the first stock getting sold out in minutes. Her latest venture is called SKIMS shapewear that was appreciated for its minimal marketing techniques mostly social media based.

Information Khloe and Kourtney also have ventured into multiple businesses