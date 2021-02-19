Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last year, has turned to music as a part of his larger speech therapy process. The actor took to Instagram to inform fans that he has been taking music lessons in order to improve his speech after the stroke. In the clips, he was seen practicing Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa, Dha, Ni, Sa.

Quote 'Hope you all are loving my recovery videos'

Sharing some snippets from his lessons, he wrote, "Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and lot many things to take care. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. (sic)" His sister Priyanka is helping him out.

Instagram Post Here is what the actor shared

Background Roy suffered a stroke while shooting in extreme weather conditions

Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil in the last week of November. He got seriously ill, was brought back to Mumbai, and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. It was said that the extreme weather conditions in Kargil were responsible for the 52-year-old actor's stroke. He was discharged on January 7.

Recovery He had thanked fans for support after getting discharged

The actor was later shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. After getting discharged from the hospital, he had thanked fans, friends, and family on Instagram. The actor had written, "I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery. (sic)"

Details What is music therapy?