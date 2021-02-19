-
Thousands sign petition to cancel Sia's 'Music's Golden Globe nominationsLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:05 pm
Music, singing sensation Sia's film that released in January, is receiving major online backlash over its content and approach toward autism.
The film has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Kate Hudson.
Social justice warriors are now demanding that the nominations are revoked.
Petition
Petition criticizes filmmaking techniques
One Change.org petition was started by Nina Skov Jensen, who calls herself an autism activist.
Calling the film severely 'abelist,' Jensen wrote that light, color, sound, and quick camera movements in the movie are detrimental for autistic people.
"About 1 in 4 autistic people have epilepsy, so the movie can cause seizures and is also very uncomfortable for those without it, (sic)" she maintained.
Bad start
Casting neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler has been criticized too
Jensen's petition collected over 84,000 signatures at the time of publishing this piece.
A previous petition demanding the movie's cancellation by Hannah Marshall, an autistic individual, had called out the casting of neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler in an autistic role.
This petition, created before the release of Music, has also collected over 26,000 signatures, thus strengthening the widespread criticism against the movie's multiple aspects.
Dangerous practice
Film glorifies harmful prone restraint on disabled people
The movie has hit the bad nerves of autistic people and activists, primarily because of how Ziegler's role of Music has been treated on-screen.
The film, many argued, glorifies prone restraint, a harmful practice used to subdue specially-abled people by putting them in a face-down position.
One scene in which she was shown having a meltdown was also berated.
Details
Sia defended the movie fiercely online
In November, the trailer's release had triggered a barrage of negative comments for the movie. Sia defended her work, sometimes even rudely.
When one @HelenAngel tweeted, "Several autistic actors, myself included ... We all said we could have acted in it on short notice," Sia responded by writing, "Maybe you're just a bad actor."
This month, Sia deleted her Twitter account.