Fresh from the success of superhero flick We Can Be Heroes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to start another high-profile project. The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actor is gearing up to star in the Amazon Studios series, Citadel, which is directed by the widely popular director duo, Russo Brothers. She recently took to Instagram to announce this development, while posting a photo from inside her car.

The 38-year-old actor uploaded an image on Tuesday of herself donning a pair of cool eyewear. She captioned the image, "New day, new job," and tagged the show to her post, and ending the text with "Happy Monday." Chopra is starring in the multi-series, US mothership project, which is getting its simultaneous local productions in India, Italy, and Mexico.

Citadel also stars NOS4A2 actor Ashleigh Cummings, Richard Madden of GoT fame, and Roland Moller. The project was announced in January 2020 and is co-produced by Midnight Radio. The Russo Brothers also serve as executive producers of the series alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Patrick Moran, and Mike Larocca. This is touted as an emotionally driven yet action-packed spy series.

Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner, and Rosenberg are also writing the series. Amazon Studios will produce the Italian counterpart of the series with Cattleya and the Indian version with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Chopra has also completed filming for Text For You and will be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4. Her Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes, is also getting a sequel.

