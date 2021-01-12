So, we know that the new HBO Max show on the sensual Sex and the City franchise is moving ahead with three leading ladies, while the sexiest and the most attractive fourth, Samantha Jones, isn't returning. And, the pay package that each of the three are receiving for appearing on the show will blow your mind. Hold onto something, because it's over $1 million/episode!

Details Nixon, Davis and Parker are also executive-producing the show

This is a 10-episode deal with HBO Max and it doesn't take a genius to calculate that each of the three, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would pocket at least $10 million as earnings from the show. Incidentally, they are also executive producing the show, And Just Like That, which has been dubbed as the revival of the hit HBO series.

Synopsis 'And Just Like That' will follow them 'in their 50s'

The Max Original series will be based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell and will be created by writer-director-producer Darren Star. "It will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," reads the synopsis.

Observation Absence of Kim Cattrall (Jones) raised a lot of eyebrows

The show will start filming in Hollywood late spring. However, the absence of Kim Cattrall, who played Jones, raised a lot of eyebrows. Insiders have claimed that Parker and Cattrall have a long-standing beef between them. Notably, Cattrall has been refusing to be a part of the franchise since 2016.

Reaction 'I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would'