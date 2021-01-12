BBC has released a three-episode documentary series titled Death in Bollywood, revolving around the mysterious death of actor Jiah Khan in 2013. The first part of the three-part documentary was released on Monday, while the other two episodes will be out today and tomorrow. For the unversed, Khan was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai in June 2013. Here is more on this.

Details What is the documentary all about?

The 60-minute-long episodes of the documentary will trace the story of how even after so many years, her family believes Khan was murdered. The first episode of the documentary showed a brief about her death case. To recall, Khan had died by alleged suicide in 2013 and her former boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi was named as a key suspect in the case.

Quote The first episode received mixed reviews

The first episode of the series has garnered a mixed response from critics. The Telegraph's review said, "All the ingredients of a celebrity true-crime story were here, and viewing the show in those terms left me uneasy."

Case A brief about Khan's suicide case

Khan had died by alleged suicide in Mumbai's Juhu area on June 3, 2013. At the time, the police had recovered a suicide note, where Khan had mentioned about her disturbed relationship with her alleged boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Pancholi, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was charged with abetment to suicide. However, the case remains unsolved till date.

Quote No reason to live: Khan had written in suicide note

Highlighting her troubled relationship with Pancholi, Khan had written, "My happiness snatched away from me. You never appreciated my love...I have no confidence or self-esteem left. Whatever talent, whatever ambition, you took it all away. You destroyed my life (sic)."

Career Khan starred in three movies

"All I wanted was you and my happiness. You took both away from me. I spent selflessly on you," Khan had added in the note. Khan, who was 25 years old at the time of her death, had started her career opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd in 2007. She went on to feature in movies such as Ghajini, and Housefull.

Death Sushant's death once again highlighted this unresolved case