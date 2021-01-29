The latest personification of Princess Diana is here with Kristen Stewart's Spencer. The makers have revealed the first look of Stewart impersonating Princess Diana. The biopic also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris, and the cast is currently shooting in Germany before the team shifts to the UK to complete the shoot. Let's take a look at Stewart in the role.

The image shows Stewart in front of a cleverly lit background wearing a red coat and a black-veiled top hat. Stewart stares out the window with a neck tilt that used to be one of the defining behavioral traits of the late Princess of Wales. Both the snap and the impersonation are commendable but Stewart looks a bit too much herself than Diana.

This biopic delves into a particular weekend in the 1990s when Lady Diana Spencer decided to forego the lure of becoming the future Queen of England by ending her marriage with Prince Charles. The film focuses on the events in three days that Diana spent as part of her last Christmas holiday at the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate.

Stewart said, "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her." A casting call of the biopic faced a social media backlash in November last year due to the Brexit issue.

