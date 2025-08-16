Will Ryan Reynolds star in 'Avengers: Doomsday'? What we know

The much-anticipated Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, has sparked speculation about the possible appearance of Deadpool. The rumors were fueled by actor Ryan Reynolds 's recent Instagram post featuring a graffiti-tagged Avengers logo. After this tease, conflicting reports have emerged regarding Deadpool's involvement in the upcoming movie. Let's take a closer look at what's going on.

Conflicting reports Reynolds's post ignites speculation On Tuesday, Reynolds's Instagram post sparked excitement among fans worldwide. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter stated that "sources" confirmed Deadpool's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. The outlet reported, "Yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)" This statement was later countered by Deadline, which reported, "Sources tell us that they haven't seen Reynolds on set in London, and he isn't set to appear in the next two 'Avengers' movies."

Ongoing speculation Insiders believe Deadpool will appear Despite Deadline's report, insiders suggest that Deadpool will indeed make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, per The Wrap. "We haven't seen the last of Deadpool, and will see him next in Avengers: Doomsday." But no one is going on the record about it, yet," said the portal. This speculation is supported by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige's previous statement, where he hinted at more actor announcements for the upcoming movies.