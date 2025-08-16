Box office: 'Coolie' becomes Rajinikanth's 3rd-biggest Hindi opener

'Coolie' is on a record-breaking spree

"Coolie" kicked off with ₹4.5 crore in Hindi markets and jumped to ₹6.5 crore on day two, thanks to great word-of-mouth.

Even with competition from "War 2," the film held steady—showing that Rajinikanth's star power still connects with fans everywhere.

With the Independence Day weekend ahead, it looks set to break more records for its Hindi run, powered by Rajini's charisma and Kanagaraj's energetic direction.