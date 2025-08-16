Next Article
Box office: 'Coolie' becomes Rajinikanth's 3rd-biggest Hindi opener
Rajinikanth's latest film "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and released on August 14, is making waves at the box office. In just two days, it pulled in ₹118.5 crore across India.
The Hindi version alone brought in ₹11 crore—making this Rajinikanth's third-biggest Hindi hit ever, right after "2.0" and "Robot."
'Coolie' is on a record-breaking spree
"Coolie" kicked off with ₹4.5 crore in Hindi markets and jumped to ₹6.5 crore on day two, thanks to great word-of-mouth.
Even with competition from "War 2," the film held steady—showing that Rajinikanth's star power still connects with fans everywhere.
With the Independence Day weekend ahead, it looks set to break more records for its Hindi run, powered by Rajini's charisma and Kanagaraj's energetic direction.