When Salman Khan played bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding
Neetu Kapoor shared on The Kapil Sharma Show that guests kept coming back just to get their drinks poured by Salman, which quickly emptied out the bar and left Rishi Kapoor wondering how all the alcohol disappeared so fast.
Here's how the story goes
Once Rishi figured out why supplies were running low, he politely asked Salman to step away from bartending duties.
The story highlights the warm bond between Salman and the Kapoors—even though they only did one film together (Yeh Hai Jalwa in 2002).
For context, Riddhima is a fashion designer who married Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni in a star-studded ceremony.