YouTuber Priya Reddy reveals why she declined 'Bigg Boss 19'
What's the story
Popular YouTuber Priya Reddy, popularly known as Kirak Khala, has turned down an offer to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. The news was confirmed by the social media influencer herself in an exclusive interview with Siasat. She said, "Yes, it's true that I declined Bigg Boss 19. I truly appreciate that they approached me and it was exciting to be considered. But due to certain personal reasons I had to say no."
Details
Reddy has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram
"After several rounds of discussions, things did not work out between her and the makers," reported the outlet. Known for her funny Hyderabadi-style rants and videos, Reddy has a huge online following with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel Kirak Khala Hyderabadi has 93.9K subscribers, while her second channel Priya Reddy TikTok boasts over 200K subscribers.
Contestant confirmation
Baseer Ali reportedly confirmed for 'Bigg Boss 19'
Despite Reddy's refusal, Bigg Boss 19 will still have a contestant from Hyderabad. Actor and reality show star Baseer Ali, also known as Baseer Bob, has reportedly been confirmed for the new season. Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, Gaurav Khanna, and Shailesh Lodha, among others, are also expected to participate in the upcoming season. The show is set to premiere on August 24.