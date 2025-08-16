Priya Reddy has declined 'Bigg Boss 19' offer

YouTuber Priya Reddy reveals why she declined 'Bigg Boss 19'

By Isha Sharma 12:00 pm Aug 16, 202512:00 pm

What's the story

Popular YouTuber Priya Reddy, popularly known as Kirak Khala, has turned down an offer to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. The news was confirmed by the social media influencer herself in an exclusive interview with Siasat. She said, "Yes, it's true that I declined Bigg Boss 19. I truly appreciate that they approached me and it was exciting to be considered. But due to certain personal reasons I had to say no."