'Metro...In Dino' likely to arrive on Netflix on August 29
What's the story
After a successful theatrical run, Anurag Basu's romantic drama Metro... In Dino is all set to make its digital debut. The film, which explores the lives of four couples in different metro cities of India, will be available on Netflix from August 29, per reports. The movie features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.
Plot
Story of 'Metro... In Dino'
Metro... In Dino delves into the complexities of modern-day relationships. The film follows four couples in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore as they navigate their love lives amid the hustle and bustle of city life. The stories beautifully explore the various moods of love, intimacy, commitment and conflicts through different stages of relationships.
Reception
Film's performance and reviews
Upon its theatrical release on July 4, 2025, Metro... In Dino received mixed to positive reviews. It earned praise for its unique narrative, relatable characters, and Pritam's music, but received criticism for the editing and lengthy runtime. Up next, Basu is working on a romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela.