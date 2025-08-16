IFFM 2025: Abhishek, Jaideep, Neeraj Ghaywan among winners
What's the story
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 announced its winners on Friday night. Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film Homebound bagged the Best Film and Best Director awards. Abhishek Bachchan was honored as the Best Actor in a film for I Want to Talk, while Jaideep Ahlawat won the corresponding award for a series with Paatal Lok Season 2. Here are all the winners.
Acting accolades
Other major winners of the night
Geetha Kailasam and Nimisha Sajayan were also honored with Best Actress awards. Kailasam won for Angammal, while Sajayan was recognized for her role in Dabba Cartel. The Best Indie Film award went to Angammal. Special mention was given to Gugun Kigpen for Boong and Kalar Pencils by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar was awarded the Best Short Film (India). Black Warrant won Best Series, while Best Short Film (Australia) went to Drifters.
Special recognitions
Aamir Khan received the Excellence in Cinema award
The night also saw Aamir Khan receiving the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award. Arvind Swamy was honored with the Leadership in Cinema award, while Vir Das received the Disruptor Award. Aditi Rao Hydari was recognized for Diversity in Cinema, and Baksho Bondi for Equality in Cinema. The 16th edition of IFFM opened on Thursday night with Khan as the chief guest and will continue until August 24.