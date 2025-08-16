Next Article
Donald Trump to host Kennedy Center Honors
Donald Trump is set to host the Kennedy Center Honors this year, bringing his long-time love for entertainment into the spotlight.
The annual event celebrates major contributors to American arts and culture, and Trump's involvement signals a fresh twist for this tradition.
Shifting focus
This year's honorees—rock legends Kiss, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and action star Sylvester Stallone—show Trump's push toward mainstream pop culture over the usual high-art picks.
By choosing big names with broad appeal, he's aiming to make the Honors feel more inclusive and relatable for a wider audience.