Box office: 'War 2' rakes in $1.93 million
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 kicked off strong in North America, pulling in $1.93 million by day two—including a solid $1.417 million opening day and $925K from its premiere.
The film is drawing big crowds thanks to Jr NTR's loyal fans and Hrithik's global appeal, making it a notable entry in the YRF Spy Universe.
'Coolie' still rules the roost
Even with War 2's momentum, Rajinikanth's Coolie is still on top, earning $4.67 million so far—more than double War 2's haul.
Coolie rode high on Rajinikanth's massive following and smart pre-release bookings, even breaking Kabali's record for highest lifetime North American gross for a Tamil film.
Both films highlight just how diverse movie tastes are among Indian audiences abroad!