Box office: 'War 2' rakes in $1.93 million

'Coolie' still rules the roost

Even with War 2's momentum, Rajinikanth's Coolie is still on top, earning $4.67 million so far—more than double War 2's haul.

Coolie rode high on Rajinikanth's massive following and smart pre-release bookings, even breaking Kabali's record for highest lifetime North American gross for a Tamil film.

Both films highlight just how diverse movie tastes are among Indian audiences abroad!