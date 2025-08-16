Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Jawan' to become highest-grosser for Rajinikanth

'Coolie' overtakes 'Leo's record of biggest Tamil film opening

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Coolie" has now overtaken Vijay's "Leo" for the biggest Tamil film opening ever, hitting over ₹151 crore worldwide on day one and crossing the ₹200 crore mark by day two.

With stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan joining Rajinikanth, plus packed theaters (up to 96.5% full in Chennai), the hype is real.

Analysts think it could pass ₹300 crore globally soon—proof that Rajinikanth's appeal is as strong as ever.