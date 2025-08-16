Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Jawan' to become highest-grosser for Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" is off to a massive start, breaking his own career records since its release on August 14, 2025.
In just two days, this action drama pulled in ₹118.5 crore across India—even while competing with "War 2."
The opening day alone brought in ₹65 crore across all languages, including ₹5-6 crore from the Hindi version, and Independence Day saw another strong performance with ₹53.50 crore.
'Coolie' overtakes 'Leo's record of biggest Tamil film opening
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Coolie" has now overtaken Vijay's "Leo" for the biggest Tamil film opening ever, hitting over ₹151 crore worldwide on day one and crossing the ₹200 crore mark by day two.
With stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan joining Rajinikanth, plus packed theaters (up to 96.5% full in Chennai), the hype is real.
Analysts think it could pass ₹300 crore globally soon—proof that Rajinikanth's appeal is as strong as ever.