Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' leaves 'Saaho' behind
Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi-dubbed) just pulled off a surprise hit, earning ₹147.3 crore in 22 days—leaving Prabhas's Saaho behind and landing at number eight among all-time top Hindi-dubbed grossers.
The movie's spiritual storyline and strong word-of-mouth helped it stand out, even with big competitors like War 2 in theaters.
Looking at film in numbers
The film started modestly at ₹1.35 crore but picked up fast, reaching ₹21.35 crore by its first weekend (with a notable ₹6.8 crore on Sunday).
It kept the momentum going—₹11.5 crore on Day 9 and ₹17.5 crore on Day 10—showing audiences were genuinely interested throughout its run.
What's cool is that Mahavatar Narsimha achieved this without flashy marketing, proving that unique stories and buzz from real viewers can still make a blockbuster in 2024.