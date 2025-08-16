Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' leaves 'Saaho' behind

Looking at film in numbers

The film started modestly at ₹1.35 crore but picked up fast, reaching ₹21.35 crore by its first weekend (with a notable ₹6.8 crore on Sunday).

It kept the momentum going—₹11.5 crore on Day 9 and ₹17.5 crore on Day 10—showing audiences were genuinely interested throughout its run.

What's cool is that Mahavatar Narsimha achieved this without flashy marketing, proving that unique stories and buzz from real viewers can still make a blockbuster in 2024.