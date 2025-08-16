$1M fraud: Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5yrs in prison
What's the story
Singer Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Paul Anderson) was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison on Friday, reported AP. The sentence comes after he was found guilty of a $1 million fraud scheme where he used his celebrity status to deceive sellers into giving him luxury items without making any payments. His mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, was also convicted and sentenced last month.
Court proceedings
Kingston apologized in court before the sentence was announced
Before US Judge David Leibowitz announced the sentence, Kingston apologized in court and claimed to have learned from his actions. His attorney requested a later self-surrender due to health issues, but the judge ordered his immediate custody. The singer was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom in a black suit and white shirt.
Mother's sentencing
Kingston and his mother's convictions
In March, Kingston and Turner were found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Turner was sentenced to five years in prison last month. Prosecutors accused them of having "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry and other goods purchased by the defendants."
Defense strategy
Defense attorney's arguments and judge's response
Defense attorney Zeljka Bozanic argued that Kingston, 35, had the mentality of a teenager and relied on business managers and his mother for financial decisions. "No one showed him how to invest his money," Bozanic said. "Money went in and money went out on superficial things." Judge Leibowitz gave Kingston credit for accepting responsibility but rejected claims of him being unintelligent or naive.
Arrest details
Arrest and legal battle
Kingston and Turner were arrested in May 2024 after a SWAT team raided Kingston's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While Turner was arrested during the raid, Kingston was taken into custody at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert, where he was performing. The singer had previously expressed confidence on Instagram, stating that he and his mother were fine and that their lawyers were handling everything.