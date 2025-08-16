$1M fraud: Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5yrs in prison

Singer Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Paul Anderson) was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison on Friday, reported AP. The sentence comes after he was found guilty of a $1 million fraud scheme where he used his celebrity status to deceive sellers into giving him luxury items without making any payments. His mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, was also convicted and sentenced last month.

Court proceedings Kingston apologized in court before the sentence was announced Before US Judge David Leibowitz announced the sentence, Kingston apologized in court and claimed to have learned from his actions. His attorney requested a later self-surrender due to health issues, but the judge ordered his immediate custody. The singer was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom in a black suit and white shirt.

Mother's sentencing Kingston and his mother's convictions In March, Kingston and Turner were found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Turner was sentenced to five years in prison last month. Prosecutors accused them of having "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry and other goods purchased by the defendants."

Defense strategy Defense attorney's arguments and judge's response Defense attorney Zeljka Bozanic argued that Kingston, 35, had the mentality of a teenager and relied on business managers and his mother for financial decisions. "No one showed him how to invest his money," Bozanic said. "Money went in and money went out on superficial things." Judge Leibowitz gave Kingston credit for accepting responsibility but rejected claims of him being unintelligent or naive.