Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' rakes in $3.95 million in US

'Coolie' needs $7.5 million to break even

Experts think Coolie could make $6-8 million by the end of its four-day opening weekend in North America, though it needs at least $7.5 million to break even.

The film isn't just about Rajinikanth; it features big names like Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan.

Its strong showing highlights the growing global appeal of Indian cinema—and fans are clearly loving it.