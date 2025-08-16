Next Article
Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' rakes in $3.95 million in US
Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, is off to a roaring start in the US—pulling in $3.95 million already, with over $3 million just from Wednesday previews.
That makes it the fifth biggest opening day ever for an Indian movie in the States, right behind hits like Kalki 2898 AD and RRR.
'Coolie' needs $7.5 million to break even
Experts think Coolie could make $6-8 million by the end of its four-day opening weekend in North America, though it needs at least $7.5 million to break even.
The film isn't just about Rajinikanth; it features big names like Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan.
Its strong showing highlights the growing global appeal of Indian cinema—and fans are clearly loving it.