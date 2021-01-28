It seems like high honchos at HBO Max and Warner Bros are setting sail on the process to explore the world of Westeros better through various approaches. An animated series based on the hugely popular fantasy HBO title, Game of Thrones, is reportedly being discussed. Sources say that this feature would cater to the adult audience, like its parent program, which ended in 2019.

Development Talks in early stages, no writers have been finalized yet

Since the talks are in the early stages, there is no confirmation on the writers finalized for the role and cast. This development comes close on the heels of HBO getting serious about Tales of Dunk and Egg by GoT author George RR Martin. This focuses on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

Timeline 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' set 90 years before 'GoT'

Tales of Dunk and Egg revolves around the timeline about 90 years before events in the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series transpired. However, this is not the first animated feature that HBO has done on the GoT universe. A special long-form animated presentation spanning 10 episodes was released in 2017 and it was titled Game of Thrones: Conquest and Rebellion.

HBO animation Original 'GoT' actors had lent voices to 2017 animated series

The voice-overs were done by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), and Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger). The series gave insights into all the wars, betrayals, and affairs that took up the entire Season 1 of the mothership series. The narrative came in a free bonus disc with pre-orders of Blu-ray GoT Season 7.

Purpose 'GoT' a great mine to tap in for WB, HBO