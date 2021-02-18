Bollywood actor Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and did so without the 'kanyadaan' and 'bidaai' rituals, setting yet another precedent for the society. Earlier, Mirza left fans impressed by revealing that a female priest, and not a male one, solemnized her wedding. She also ensured that the ceremonies were environmental-friendly. Mirza is clearly walking the talk!

Decision 'Change begins with choice'

The rituals of 'kanyadaan' and 'bidaai,' though sentimental, have been viewed as demeaning and objectifying toward women by many. Hinting that she also believes the same, Mirza wrote a long post today, revealing that she did away with these ceremonies. "Also, we said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai' change begins with choice doesn't it? (sic)" she wrote, along with #GenerationEquality #SunsetkeDiVaNe #ThankYouPreeta hashtags.

Smashing stereotypes 'Highest point for us was ceremony conducted by woman priest'

In her post, the actor said she never saw a wedding being solemnized by a female priest until she attended her friend Ananya's big day. "Ananya's wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us." Elated to be married this way, Mirza is hoping more couple follow suit.

Details The ceremony was completely sustainable

Mirza, who is a vocal advocate for the environment, took pride that her wedding was "completely sustainable." The ceremony was organized in the garden of her building. "We are so proud to have been able to organize a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural," she wrote.

