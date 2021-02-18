Current Hollywood heartthrob Regé-Jean Page has been lapped up to star in an upcoming film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. He has landed the lead role. He joins an illustrious cast of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith. The film will be directed and written by Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously joined hands for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Horrible Bosses's scripts.

Page has Bridgerton's unabated popularity to thank for such a major jump in his career. The Shonda Rhimes-created Regency-era drama on Netflix earned Page a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination in the 'Male Actor in a Drama Series' category. As the attractive Duke of Hastings in the show, Page quickly won the hearts of millions of fans globally.

Although Page acted in For the People, Mortal Engines, and Sylvie's Love, Bridgerton alone brought him unprecedented exposure. The title was viewed by more than 82 million accounts in the first month itself. The streamer in 2019 changed the judgment scale to include accounts who have watched just two minutes of any show/movie. Earlier, those who watched 70% of the program were counted.

The franchise started as a table-top role-playing game first published by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. in 1974. Wizards of the Coast (now a Hasbro subsidiary) started publishing it starting 1997. The game is famous for its treasure hunts, campaigns, and camaraderie. That fortunes can be reversed also lends an exciting appeal. The creatures in the game go beyond humans, including even elves and orcs.

