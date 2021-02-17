Netflix's Bridgerton is riding high on the success of its first season. The scope for this series based on Julia Quinn's novels is getting bigger with the spotlight now on the romantic escapades of another couple. And Sex Education's Simone Ashley has been roped in to play the lead character for the next chapter of this period drama. Dear readers, are you excited?

Role call Second season will remain focused on the Bridgertons

The first season of the show focused on Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (essayed by Regé-Jean Page). Viewers saw how the leads crossed paths and stayed together, fighting all odds. By the end of the first season, the focus shifted to Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), who inherited the Viscount title after his father's demise.

Casting Ashley will play Anthony's love interest

As per plans, Ashley would be playing Anthony's love interest in the show. His relationship with opera singer Siena ended in tragedy in the first season. There is, however, an interesting twist when it comes to the identity of her character named Kate. Though Quinn's second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, identifies Anthony's love interest as Kate Sheffield, Ashley will play Kate Sharma.

Plot Season 2 continues the re-imagination of diverse 19th century England

As part of a smart move to transform racial inequalities in early 19th century England, show creator Shonda Rhimes presented a utopian society where even characters of color, such as Simon, are considered nobles. Therefore, the official synopsis of the second season imagines Ashley as Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman new to London who "suffers no fools."

Statement 'Bridgerton' showrunner promised an entertaining second season