Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 12:37 am

Grab your quilts to take cover because Paranormal Activity is returning, people! The series, which as a whole grossed more than 30 times the overall budget, is coming back with a new vision in its seventh installment. William Eubank (Love, The Signal, Underwater) and Christopher Landon, best known for writing Disturbia and several Paranormal Activity films, are joining forces to create the reboot.

Experiment The first film was shot inside actors' San Diego house

The first film of this series released in 2007 and compelled viewers to watch it, as Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat took their real identity on-screen and had the film shot inside their San Diego, California house. The greatest pull was the unusual horror created by steady camera set up in select places across the house for a complete and eerie experience.

Motivation 'The Blair Witch Project' had inspired the first film

In a 2009 interview with Orlando Sentinel, producer-franchise creator Oren Peli said how 1999 movie The Blair Witch Project by director-editors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez inspired his film. "Those guys really showed what you could do with a cinema-verite style, a great concept and no money," Peli said. The combined production budget of the franchise is over $28mn, and it made over $890mn.

Involvement Peli is one of the producers in this film

Peli and Jason Blum are backing the current project as producers. Not much is known about the film, but insiders say this would be an "unexpected retooling" of the franchise. Sources say this will keep being a found footage movie. That is where the plot should be interesting as current technology guarantees far more than those hazy, low-definition creepfest the franchise has been peddling.

Trivia Film is slated for a March 4, 2022 release