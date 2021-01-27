The next installment of the Jurassic World franchise will not only advance the story but also help you recap everything you enjoyed, noted, and probably missed in the Jurassic Park franchise. Yes, Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth movie of the parent franchise and the third of the Jurassic World one will walk you through the timelines and sum up in the most lucid fashion possible.

About 'Dominion' production has ended, is set to release in 2022

Director Colin Trevorrow said the film, which completed its production last November and is eyeing a 2022 release "is a culmination of one story that's been told." "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story...was because they were episodic. But this trilogy is not that way," he added.

Quote 'Dominion' will be like a 'Jurassic Park' box set: Director

"When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this," Trevorrow said. The director likened the latest film to a "box set" of the entire franchise, giving the new generation a clear idea.

Context A quick recap of the parent franchise

The franchise started with billionaire industrialist John Hammond, building a park using preserved DNA to clone prehistoric era dinosaurs. A power disaster causes several dinosaurs to escape the facility and prey on people. The Lost World: Jurassic Park introduces Isla Sorna where dinosaurs were free. Jurassic Park III sees Alan Grant's return and a rescue mission for a wealthy couple's son in Isla Sorna.

