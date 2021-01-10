Outgoing US President Donald Trump has finally conceded defeat and has agreed on a peaceful transition of power after the shocking Capitol riots. And, he's making every day count till his last working day as the head of the country. He plans to pardon several till January 19. The list includes several celebrities and other infamous people, including Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black.

Wrap-up Crime in 2019: Lil' Wayne carried a gold-plated, loaded handgun

Lil' Wayne, the rapper, carried a gold-plated, loaded handgun in a private jet in 2019 when he was traveling to Florida. The rapper pleaded guilty to the offense in a federal district court in December 2020 and has a jail time of 10 years, provided the hearing on January 28 goes against him. A Bloomberg report states that Trump is thinking of pardoning him.

Context Wayne had met Trump in October 2019, discussed criminal reform

The artist had tweeted in October 2019 about his discussion with Trump about the pardon. Posting a snap posing beside him on Twitter, the rapper praised the outgoing president's work on criminal reform, adding that his discussion with Trump has been fruitful and that he "can get it done." Like Wayne, Florida rapper Black, another contender for Trump's pardon, also faces federal weapons charges.

Details Some higher-ups have already been pardoned by the outgoing Prez

Among the ones already pardoned include Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Last December, Trump pardoned him from serving the majority of his prison term for financial fraud. He also pardoned Roger Stone, who was the former adviser to the President and a long-term friend, for his involvement in contacting WikiLeaks, a site responsible for revealing damaging details about 2016 Presidential election contender Hillary Clinton.

Unprecedented call Exploitation of power? Trump also wants to pardon himself