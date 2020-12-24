Queen Bey is the good Samaritan to countless people crippled financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyonce Knowles-Carter, the multi-hyphenate who set an example of global bonhomie with her single Brown Skin girl, will have her BeyGOOD Foundation donate $500,000 to several people facing eviction threats. The announcement was updated on her website. This comes after her foundation had helped 250 small businesses in July.

The post adds that this is going to be "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund," which will focus on "those impacted by the housing crisis." As per the update, each of the 100 recipients will get $5,000 grant by the end of January. People will have to apply for its candidature with necessary documents. The application process will start on January 7, 2021.

The second round of this philanthropic effort will start in February, the post added. This move by the foundation aims to reduce the issues faced by households dealing with foreclosures and evictions as the housing moratorium ends on December 26. Apart from this, BeyGOODFoundation had, some months back, also distributed $10,000 to 250 small businesses to stay afloat as demand nosedived in this pandemic.

BeyGOOD Foundation had collaborated with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the business grants in July. The funds were extended to Black small business owners in Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. They had to furnish accurate estimates of property damage or replacement through application in order to qualify. Selected recipients were notified by July 31.

