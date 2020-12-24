DC fans have shown they can stand by their favorite franchise even in matters outside celluloid. The fan community of Zack Snyder had started a charity campaign for raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, which has now reached a solid target. The overwhelmed director took to Twitter to highlight how "powerful" this movement is and to thank "all of your fundraising efforts."

Many fundraisers, done in association with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, regarding the much-awaited series and suicide prevention have been active since months in honor of Snyder's daughter, Autumn. The mini-series, titled Snyder Cut, is finally releasing in March next year. After reaching the much-awaited goal of $500,000, Snyder thanked the ardent supporters of the Director's Cut of Justice League.

Tweeting the good news, the director wrote, "This movement is so powerful. Thank you for all of your amazing fundraising efforts to support #afsp." His post also included a combined logo of Justice League and the foundation concerned. The post has since received 2.9K Retweets and over 16.4K Likes by fans who appreciate making a difference to the world.

This movement is so powerful. Thank you for all of your amazing fundraising efforts to support #afsp pic.twitter.com/G0RW6kE87B — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 21, 2020

Snyder's daughter Autumn committed suicide at the age of 20 in March 2017, forcing the director to quit working on his Justice League film that year and focus on taking care of his family. His wife, Deborah Snyder, the film's producer also took a break for the same. That's when The Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in, but his version was panned by all.

