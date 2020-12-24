Director Ram Gopal Varma is all set to release his new movie 12'o'clock in theaters on January 8, 2021. It has been reported that the movie will be the first theatrical release of the new year. To recall, cinema halls were closed down for months this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were reopened later in October. Here's more on this.

Information Theaters were reopened in October

Cinema halls across the country were shuttered in mid-March as a precautionary step to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. They were later allowed to reopen in several states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and others with 50% seating capacity, starting October 15.

Movie '12'o'clock' is a psychological thriller movie

Directed by Varma, 12'o'clock will star Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpande, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini, and Krishna Gautam. The psychological thriller has been produced by Company Production and will be released across the country by UFO Cine Media Network. Varma revealed that the music of the movie has been given by Baahubali fame MM Keeravani.

Quote 'I always believed horror works more on psychological level'

Thrilled about the release of his movie, Varma stated, "I always believed that horror works more on a psychological level because people get more scared when we stimulate their own imagination (sic)." "Horror genre always excited me and I tried a very new technique in this film to scare the audiences (sic)," he further added about the project.

Work Varma is famous for his horror flicks

This is not the first time that Varma has helmed a horror film. In the past, he has directed some noteworthy scare fests such as Raat, Bhoot, and Vaastu Shastra. Varma is also known for directing intense drama such as Satya, Rangeela, Sarkar, Company, among others. He had received the National Film Award for the film Shool in 1999.

