Actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up about his wedding plans with his girlfriend and fellow actor Alia Bhatt. Kapoor, who has always been tight-lipped about his personal life, told journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview that he would have been married to Bhatt by now had the pandemic not hit. Bhatt and Kapoor have been dating for two years. Here's more on this.

Details Want to tick mark that soon: Kapoor on getting married

Kapoor talked about his wedding plans and stated, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life (sic)." He revealed that he would have "sealed" the deal had the pandemic "not hit our lives." It was reported earlier this year that the two were planning to get married in December.

Details 'My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever'

While talking about learning new things during the lockdown, Kapoor disclosed that he did not take any classes, but Bhatt managed to learn a lot of new skills. He said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is, from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her (sic)."

Reaction Bhatt had refused to divulge details about her wedding plans

Contrary to Kapoor, Bhatt had recently refused to spill the beans about their impending wedding. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I am going to get married? You know I'm only 25 years old (sic)." "I think it's too soon to get married right now (sic)," the Highway star added.

Relationship The couple spent the lockdown together

Kapoor and Bhatt, who have been dating since 2018, even spent time together amid the lockdown at Kapoor's apartment in Mumbai. They were also spotted going on walks and traveling together. As per reports, Bhatt has recently purchased a house worth Rs. 32 crore on the fifth floor of the Vaastu Pali Hill complex, where Kapoor already resides.

Film They will soon be seen together in 'Brahmastra'

After sharing screen space in several advertisements, the couple is all set for the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie was supposed to release this year in December, but eventually got postponed due to the pandemic.

Do you know? Bhatt and Kapoor have several exciting projects coming up