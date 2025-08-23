TVS to launch new electric scooter on August 28

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new electric scooter in India on August 28, 2025. The company has teased the upcoming model with the tagline "Get ready for an electrifying ride," confirming that it will be an electric vehicle (EV) . While the teaser does not explicitly reveal the name, speculation suggests the model could be called "Orbiter" based on recent trademark filings by TVS.

Design preview Design sketches reveal futuristic look Leaked design sketches from Indonesia have given a sneak peek of what could be the next electric scooter from TVS.The futuristic design features sharp LED lighting elements, horizontal LED DRLs, and turn indicators at the front. The main headlamp unit is mounted on the handlebar cowl, while a tall windscreen adds to its touring-oriented styling.

Design details What else to expect? The Orbiter will have slim body panels with a prominent design element running from the apron through the floorboard, which could be hiding the battery pack. It will also sport a split grab rail, LED tail lamps, and a clean tail section. Other notable features include a small glovebox with a charging port, dual rear shock absorbers, and 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels.

Performance specs Orbiter to be positioned below iQube The Orbiter is speculated to be powered by either a mid-mounted motor, which would offer better balance and performance, or a hub-mounted motor to keep costs low. This new model will be positioned below the iQube in TVS's electric scooter lineup, targeting customers looking for an affordable EV option in the market.