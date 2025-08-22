TVS Orbiter e-scooter launch on August 28: What to expect
TVS Motor is set to launch its new entry-level electric scooter, likely called the Orbiter, on August 28, 2025.
Teased as "Get ready for an electrifying ride," the Orbiter sits below the popular iQube and targets young, budget-focused buyers looking for an affordable way into India's EV scene.
Design and features of the upcoming EV
Leaked patents show off a clean look: horizontal LED daytime lights, a handlebar-mounted headlamp, slim panels, and a tall windscreen.
It's expected to use a mid-mounted motor for better balance and comes with handy touches like dual rear shocks and a glovebox with charging port—keeping things simple but useful.
Expected price and launch details
The Orbiter is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), making it competitive with low-cost rivals.
TVS may also offer Battery as a Service (BaaS) options to make owning one even easier on the wallet.
Full specs and prices will be revealed at launch—TVS clearly wants to keep its edge in the EV race.