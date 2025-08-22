TVS Orbiter e-scooter launch on August 28: What to expect

Leaked patents show off a clean look: horizontal LED daytime lights, a handlebar-mounted headlamp, slim panels, and a tall windscreen. It's expected to use a mid-mounted motor for better balance and comes with handy touches like dual rear shocks and a glovebox with charging port—keeping things simple but useful.

Expected price and launch details

The Orbiter is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), making it competitive with low-cost rivals.

TVS may also offer Battery as a Service (BaaS) options to make owning one even easier on the wallet.

Full specs and prices will be revealed at launch—TVS clearly wants to keep its edge in the EV race.