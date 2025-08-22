Waymo's self-driving cars are hitting New York City streets
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just got approval to run autonomous vehicle tests with a safety operator present on New York City streets.
Through late September 2025, you might spot up to eight Jaguar I-Pace SUVs cruising around Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn.
Each car will have a trained safety operator onboard, and Waymo will keep the city's Department of Transportation updated on their progress.
This round of testing lines up with a 2024 safety initiative from Mayor Eric Adams that requires close coordination with first responders and detailed safety plans.
Waymo has all the needed permits from New York state for now—but if they want to keep rolling after September, they'll need to apply again.
For now, it's all about learning how their tech handles busy city life—no passengers yet, just data gathering for safer urban driving in the future.