Waymo's self-driving cars are hitting New York City streets

Waymo has all the needed permits

This round of testing lines up with a 2024 safety initiative from Mayor Eric Adams that requires close coordination with first responders and detailed safety plans.

Waymo has all the needed permits from New York state for now—but if they want to keep rolling after September, they'll need to apply again.

For now, it's all about learning how their tech handles busy city life—no passengers yet, just data gathering for safer urban driving in the future.