Quest Global's QUAD prototype could bring self-driving cars to India

Quest expects upgraded 'L2+' features in next few years

The company hopes to roll out these features first in tricky places like mines and for things like autonomous parking.

While fully self-driving (Level 3) cars are still about 7-9 years away in India, Quest expects upgraded "L2+" features within the next few years.

As Kamal Deep Sethi from Quest puts it, getting there will need super-precise GPS and better infrastructure—but progress is picking up speed.