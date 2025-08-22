Quest Global's QUAD prototype could bring self-driving cars to India
Quest Global, a Bengaluru-based engineering firm, just showed off their new QUAD prototype—an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) built to handle the chaos of Indian streets.
Demonstrated to media as of August 22, 2025, this tech uses 11 cameras and 4D radar to spot lanes and boundaries more accurately than current systems, moving a step closer to self-driving cars that can actually work here.
Quest expects upgraded 'L2+' features in next few years
The company hopes to roll out these features first in tricky places like mines and for things like autonomous parking.
While fully self-driving (Level 3) cars are still about 7-9 years away in India, Quest expects upgraded "L2+" features within the next few years.
As Kamal Deep Sethi from Quest puts it, getting there will need super-precise GPS and better infrastructure—but progress is picking up speed.