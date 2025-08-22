Tesla cars will have DeepSeek's AI voice controls in China

Tesla is gearing up to integrate advanced in-car voice assistant capabilities into its vehicles in China . The move comes as part of a strategy to compete with local rivals offering similar features. The new technology will allow drivers to use voice commands for navigation apps, entertainment systems, cabin temperature control, and even news updates. The voice assistant capabilities will be powered by DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao artificial intelligence models.

AI integration A look at the AI capabilities According to a document on Tesla's official website, most voice commands will be processed by Doubao while DeepSeek chat will handle AI interaction. Both these models are hosted on ByteDance's Volcano Engine cloud service.

Strategic move Broader trend of localized experiences Tesla's decision to integrate local AI models comes as foreign carmakers increasingly rely on domestic suppliers for such technology. This is part of a broader trend to provide a more localized experience for Chinese drivers. BMW AG had also announced a similar strategy in March, revealing its partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to introduce the QWen large language model into its upcoming China-specific lineup.

AI deployment Competition from local brands In the US, Tesla vehicles use Grok, an AI model developed by CEO Elon Musk's start-up xAI. However, legal requirements in China may have made it difficult to introduce Grok there. This highlights the stiff competition Tesla faces from local brands such as BYD and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which are using DeepSeek to enhance their in-car user experience.