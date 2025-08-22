Next Article
Buell's super cruiser prototype could redefine the cruiser segment
Buell Motorcycles is making a comeback with the Super Cruiser, which could be launching soon, blending its racing roots with fresh, modern design.
Designed with input from Roland Sands, this bike aims to shake up the cruiser world and go head-to-head with classics like Harley-Davidson—a mash-up of muscle and sportbike spirit.
Buell aims to reclaim its spot among top motorcycle brands
The Super Cruiser runs on a 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that's all about strong torque and power—expect up to 175hp.
Its lightweight steel frame and adjustable suspension are designed for sharp handling, not just looks.
Still in prototype testing across the US, this model could be a game-changer for Buell as it works to reclaim its spot among top motorcycle brands.