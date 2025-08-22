Buell's super cruiser prototype could redefine the cruiser segment

Buell aims to reclaim its spot among top motorcycle brands

The Super Cruiser runs on a 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that's all about strong torque and power—expect up to 175hp.

Its lightweight steel frame and adjustable suspension are designed for sharp handling, not just looks.

Still in prototype testing across the US, this model could be a game-changer for Buell as it works to reclaim its spot among top motorcycle brands.