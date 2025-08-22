BMW Group India hits 5,000 EV sales milestone

The iX1 Long Wheelbase and flagship i7 are clear favorites among Indian buyers. Now, EVs make up 18% of all BMW sales in the country. To support this momentum, BMW has rolled out a high-power charging corridor spanning over 4,000km across highways and major cities like Delhi and Mumbai with help from Statiq and Zeon.

New charging stations offer fast power

These new charging stations offer fast power—between 120kW and a speedy 720kW—so you spend less time plugged in.

Plus, about 300 Destination Chargers at luxury hotels and malls make it simpler to top up while you're out.

All this is about making long drives and daily life with an electric BMW way more convenient.