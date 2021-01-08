After peddling misinformation since November, claiming that Democrats stole the election, and approaching courts, United States President Donald Trump came the closest to conceding on Thursday (local time), a day after the violence at Capitol shamed his country and shocked the globe. Returning to Twitter post a temporary ban, the Republican assured of a smooth transition, while also speaking of "healing and reconciliation."

Context Background: Mob incited by Trump stormed Capitol, violence killed four

The seat of the US power, the Capitol, was compromised by a mob of Trump supporters on Wednesday, a first in modern American history. The rioters intended to derail the ceremonial Congress session, convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. They smashed windows, clashed with cops, ransacked offices, briefly took over Senate Chamber, and raised slogans. Once commotion ended, the Senate completed its job.

Reactions World joined in to slam mob, two ex-Presidents blamed Trump

The actions of the mob were blamed on Trump by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He was slammed for not gracefully accepting results and instead, telling his supporters "we won't give up." Even tech giants Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Shopify levied curbs on him. Twitter had warned of a complete ban if his tactics continued.

Twitter Twitter gave Trump access after he removed three tweets

Jack Dorsey's company had hidden and sought removal of three of Trump's tweets, in which he reportedly praised the mob, while banning him temporarily. It was clearly told that unless the said tweets aren't deleted, the ban will stay. Later, a Twitter spokesperson said Trump did the needful. He returned to the platform to say that his focus is now on transition.

Statement Perpetrators don't represent our country: Trump

In the two-and-half-minute-long video, he addressed the Capitol violence, saying like all Americans he was outraged by the lawlessness and mayhem. Those who engaged in violence don't represent our country, he added. Trump said his only goal was to fight for the integrity of the elections and in doing so, "I was fighting to defend American democracy." He called for a reform in election laws.

Quote 'Will ensure a smooth, orderly transition'

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation, (sic)" the 74-year-old said.

Details Deployed National Guard to expel the intruders: Trump

In the video, Trump took a mellowed tone, also saying that he immediately "deployed the National Guard" to expel the intruders. However, some reports claim he resisted deploying National Guard, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to intervene. "Now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America," he said, amid growing demands for his removal.

Twitter Post Here is Trump's message

Reason Trump recorded message because his presidency faces threat