Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently lost his cool when a Twitter user dragged his name in the ongoing drugs case against his show's co-star Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The troll made a reference to the recent arrest of Bharti, warning Kapil that he might also meet a similar fate. Kapil lashed out at him and called him fat. Here's more on this.

Details Get yourself a shirt that fits: Kapil tells troll

Taunting Kapil over Bharti's arrest, a Twitter user wrote, "What happened to Bharti?...I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say 'no drugs.'" To this, Kapil angrily replied, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (First get yourself a shirt that fits, fatty)." However, the comedian deleted his tweet after a while.

Raid Last week, Bharti's house was raided by NCB

In the anti-drugs probe that started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned many members from the entertainment industry. In fact, houses of many celebrities including Arjun Rampal and Firoz Nadiadwala were searched. Last week, Bharti and her husband Harsh's residence was raided by the NCB, and around 86.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly found there.

Case The couple was arrested for taking banned drugs

After being summoned by the anti-drugs agency, both Bharti and Harsh were arrested. The couple also reportedly confessed to smoking cannabis cigarettes. Bharti and Harsh were sent to judicial custody till December 4, but they were later granted bail. Their lawyer had requested bail on the grounds that they had no connections in drug-peddling.

Controversy Not the first time Kapil lost his cool