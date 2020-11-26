Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 05:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShruti Niraj
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently lost his cool when a Twitter user dragged his name in the ongoing drugs case against his show's co-star Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.
The troll made a reference to the recent arrest of Bharti, warning Kapil that he might also meet a similar fate.
Kapil lashed out at him and called him fat.
Here's more on this.
Taunting Kapil over Bharti's arrest, a Twitter user wrote, "What happened to Bharti?...I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say 'no drugs.'"
To this, Kapil angrily replied, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (First get yourself a shirt that fits, fatty)."
However, the comedian deleted his tweet after a while.
In the anti-drugs probe that started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned many members from the entertainment industry.
In fact, houses of many celebrities including Arjun Rampal and Firoz Nadiadwala were searched.
Last week, Bharti and her husband Harsh's residence was raided by the NCB, and around 86.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly found there.
After being summoned by the anti-drugs agency, both Bharti and Harsh were arrested.
The couple also reportedly confessed to smoking cannabis cigarettes.
Bharti and Harsh were sent to judicial custody till December 4, but they were later granted bail.
Their lawyer had requested bail on the grounds that they had no connections in drug-peddling.
However, this is not the first time that Kapil lost his cool.
He was infamously involved in a war-of-words with his former co-star Sunil Grover.
Apart from that, he was also involved in an ugly spat with a journalist. For the unversed, in 2018, Kapil hurled abuses at a reporter for allegedly writing fake news about him.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.