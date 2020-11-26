Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 03:17 pm
Written byNitika Sharma
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to shut down, while several others resorted to layoffs.
Now, in a major setback, Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday stated that it would lay off nearly 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, a rise from the 28,000 the company had announced earlier in September.
The layoffs will take place in the first half of 2021.
Due to the health crisis, cultural sites, theaters and theme parks were shut down.
Disney has decided to lay off workers as the company is currently struggling with limited customers due to the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Disney said that it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when parks would be allowed to reopen.
