Reese Witherspoon has churned a handsome profit from her latest real estate deal. She and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, have sold their farmhouse in Malibu, named Zuma Farms. They had bought the property in 2019. Meg Haney, daughter of billionaire real estate tycoon Franklin Haney, bought the property from the couple for $6.7 million, leaving them with a profit of nearly $500,000.

Specifics About Zuma Farms: From ranch to residence

The property spans across about 2 acres and was first built in 1949 as a mid-century ranch. It later doubled up as an exotic wedding and filming location before it was bought by Witherspoon. Incidentally, Witherspoon's association with Haney goes way back. Haney's elder sister Mary Alice Haney is a reputed fashion designer who has styled the actor on a number of occasions.

Context Why sell the property so soon?

Despite paying a handsome amount, Witherspoon never actually used the farmhouse for either professional purpose nor as a private residence. That's why the couple decided to sell the property. However, the magnificent farm estate was upgraded for a luxurious appeal, and has an open floor plan along with an updated gallery kitchen.

Details Zuma Farms has a cottage and so much more

A wet bar and a lavish screening room are only two of the several attractions of this property that also has an outdoor dining and lounging area. Zuma Farms comprises several buildings, one of which is a French-style cottage. The facility has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guesthouse, horse stables, dressage riding areas and even a film studio.

Property background And, there is greenery abound too