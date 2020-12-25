Halloween director David Gordon Green is in talks with Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Productions to make a sequel of the pioneering, classic horror film, The Exorcist. The director has also filmed the sequel to his Halloween franchise, titled Halloween Kills, which got a delayed release date in October 2021 due to the pandemic outbreak. Let's learn more about the film.

Details Green's association with Blumhouse continues with this sequel

The film will be produced by Jason Blum, David Robinson, and James Robinson. There was no further information about the film revealed by either of the production houses or the director concerned. This film adds to Green's association with Blumhouse over and above the Halloween franchise. The director is also known for comedies such as Vice Principles and The Righteous Gemstones.

Context 'The Exorcist' is about Regan MacNeil, a possessed 12-year-old girl

The Exorcist centers on the troubles of 12-year-old girl Regan MacNeil, the daughter of an actress, who communicates with an otherworldly being nicknamed Captain Howdy, whom she found by playing with an Ouija Board. The girl demonstrates suspicious activities such as hurling profanities and exhibiting impossible physical strength for a child that young, prompting her guardians to call for exorcism as medical diagnosis fails.

About 'The Exorcist' was based on a novel published in 1971

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and released in 1973. The film was based on the eponymous novel by American horror writer William Peter Blatty that released in 1971. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards categories, including Best Picture, and Blatty received the award for the best-adapted screenplay. Another category in which the movie won an Oscar was Best Sound.

Scary trivia This classic horror film would complete 47yrs on Dec 26