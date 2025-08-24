Temba Bavuma completes 50 ODI caps: Decoding the stats

In a bid to avoid an ODI series sweep against South Africa, Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final match of the series in Mackay. South African captain Temba Bavuma returns for this fixture after being rested in the second game, replacing the in-form Matthew Breetzke. Meanwhile, Bavuma has completed 50 ODI caps with his latest appearance. Here are his stats.

Career Bavuma owns over 1,900 ODI runs Bavuma, who led South Africa to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship title, played a 65-run knock in the series opener. He will enter his 50th ODI with 1,912 runs at an average of 44.46. The tally includes five tons and eight half-centuries. Notably, Bavuma owns three 50-plus scores against Australia in ODIs. This includes a ton and 2 half-centuries.

Information Fifty in last four ODIs Bavuma scored a half-century in each of his last four ODIs. Before the series opener against Australia, he last featured in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He scored 56 against New Zealand, 58 against Afghanistan, and 82 against Pakistan.

Feat Century on ODI debut Meanwhile, Bavuma is one of the four SA batters with a century on ODI debut. He accomplished the milestone against Ireland in September 2016, slamming 113 off 123 balls. Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, and Matthew Breetzke are the only other Proteas batters with this illustrious feat. As Bavuma made 48 and 98 in his second and third ODI appearances, respectively, his tally of 259 runs after the first three ODIs is the third-most for any batter.