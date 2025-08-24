Tim David's controversial dismissal in CPL 2025 sparks debate: Details

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 witnessed a major controversy during the match between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. The incident occurred at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium when Tim David was controversially dismissed while chasing a target of 184 runs. The decision has since sparked a debate on social media, with fans divided over its fairness. Here are further details.

Incident details What exactly happened during David's dismissal? The controversy unfolded in the 15th over of the match, when David faced Mohammad Amir. He went for a big swing at an angled delivery but it appeared to go past his bat with a clear gap. An appeal was made and the decision was referred to the third umpire. Although UltraEdge showed a spike, it came a frame after the ball had passed David's bat.

Umpire's ruling David visibly upset after 3rd umpire's decision Despite the apparent gap, the third umpire ruled David out caught behind by Nicholas Pooran. The decision left David visibly upset as he argued with on-field umpires over the verdict. However, he was eventually forced to walk back after scoring 10 runs off eight balls. The dismissal further worsened Saint Lucia Kings's position at 115/4 in 15 overs, still needing 69 runs from the final 30 balls of their innings.