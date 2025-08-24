MI sensation Ashwani Kumar targets India cap: Details here 

Punjab's young left-arm pacer, Ashwani Kumar, made a memorable entry into the cricketing world with his stunning debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He took four wickets in his first three overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , including Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell. His performance was so impressive that he ended up with figures of 4/24 in his debut match.

Journey From local tournaments to the grand stage Ashwani revealed his journey to the IPL in an interview after his debut. He said it all started at the Sher-E-Punjab tournament where Rahul Sanghvi spotted him. "Shortly after, I got a call for trials with the Mumbai Indians," he told The Hindu. The entire MI support staff was present during these trials and Ashwani thinks they liked what they saw, which led to his selection.

Mentorship Meeting legends and receiving invaluable advice Ashwani recalled his surreal experience of meeting Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, who told him he would be bowling in the death overs. "The message was clear: stay calm, back your skills," he said. He also shared how Trent Boult nicknamed him 'Swingie' during the camp after seeing his bowling.

Learning Learning from the best in the business Ashwani spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah, who taught him how to read the wicket and control the game. "He said there will be plenty of matches ahead and I'd eventually win games for my team—but I must remain balanced, both on and off the field," Ashwani recalled. These lessons from seasoned players have helped shape his cricketing career so far.