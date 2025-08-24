Rapido, not Ola, is our biggest competitor: Uber CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi , CEO of Uber, has revealed that Rapido has now become the company's biggest competitor in India . The revelation was made during his appearance on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, People by WTF. Khosrowshahi said, "Ola used to be our main competition. Now, the tougher competition in India is Rapido."

Market dominance Rapido's rise in ride-hailing market Rapido has been making strides in India's ride-hailing market. According to a May report by The Economic Times, the company had captured some 40% of the overall market across vehicle categories. In four-wheelers, it was eating into Ola's share with a 20% market hold against Ola's 30% and Uber's 50%. Since then, Rapido has continued to gain ground against both rivals.

Business growth Growth comes with increased cash burn Rapido's gross order value (GOV) has skyrocketed to $1.25 billion in FY25, up 2.5x from $500 million a year ago. The growth is largely attributed to the company's service expansion efforts. However, this rapid growth has come at a cost, with higher cash burn rates pushing it further away from profitability.