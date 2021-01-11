Horror has a rather divided fan base, with people liking or hating the genre that delves deeper than just jump-scares. And, YouTube has a solution for those who hunt for excuses to avoid horror films. Thanks to Universal Pictures, YouTube will stream the seven most iconic horror movies by the studio for free. The spooky fest starts on January 15. Don't turn off the lights!

YouTube channel Films to be streamed on 'Fear: The Home of Horror'

The films will be streamed on the YouTube channel Fear: The Home of Horror. Each of these will be streamed for free for only one week. Those who are interested can also add the films to their digital collection at discounted prices while the weekly premier of the said film is still on. NBCUniversal is behind this glorious effort. Let's check the films out.

Spooky ride It starts with 'Dracula' and 'The Mummy' on January 15

The films that have made the cut include Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Bride Of Frankenstein (1935), and Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948). It starts with Dracula and The Mummy streaming for a week starting January 15. Then comes Frankenstein and Bride Of Frankenstein streaming for the same duration starting January 16.

Invader alert! Universal also launching Jacob Chase's 'Come Play' digitally

The remaining three films will start streaming on January 17. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is bringing Jacob Chase's Come Play to horror fans on digital platforms on January 12 and on VOD, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 26. A new trailer promotes the film's digital release. Come Play is based on the short film Larry, a monster invading personal space through gadgets.

Details 'Come Play' with a creepy creature that invades your smartphones