-
11 Jan 2021
Spooky fest! Catch seven horror films for free on YouTube
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Horror has a rather divided fan base, with people liking or hating the genre that delves deeper than just jump-scares.
And, YouTube has a solution for those who hunt for excuses to avoid horror films.
Thanks to Universal Pictures, YouTube will stream the seven most iconic horror movies by the studio for free.
The spooky fest starts on January 15.
Don't turn off the lights!
-
-
YouTube channel
Films to be streamed on 'Fear: The Home of Horror'
-
The films will be streamed on the YouTube channel Fear: The Home of Horror.
Each of these will be streamed for free for only one week.
Those who are interested can also add the films to their digital collection at discounted prices while the weekly premier of the said film is still on.
NBCUniversal is behind this glorious effort.
Let's check the films out.
-
Spooky ride
It starts with 'Dracula' and 'The Mummy' on January 15
-
The films that have made the cut include Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Bride Of Frankenstein (1935), and Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948).
It starts with Dracula and The Mummy streaming for a week starting January 15.
Then comes Frankenstein and Bride Of Frankenstein streaming for the same duration starting January 16.
-
Invader alert!
Universal also launching Jacob Chase's 'Come Play' digitally
-
The remaining three films will start streaming on January 17.
Meanwhile, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is bringing Jacob Chase's Come Play to horror fans on digital platforms on January 12 and on VOD, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 26.
A new trailer promotes the film's digital release.
Come Play is based on the short film Larry, a monster invading personal space through gadgets.
-
Details
'Come Play' with a creepy creature that invades your smartphones
-
Come Play, starring Gillian Jacobs, Azhy Robertson, and John Gallagher Jr., earned an impressive $11.8mn globally even during the tribulations of the pandemic affecting theater distributors.
Chase said he has used practical effects and a real puppet to recreate Larry, the monster, who befriends a lonely boy through his tablet.
It's up to the parents to decode the threat and save their lives.
Enjoy!